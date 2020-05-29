Re-opening the trade to Brazil and the world: what do we know up to now – Vogue

+



Get to know the media in outlets around the world, in the resumption of the trade

With the proclamation of the governor, Joao Doria, said on Wednesday (27), in the city of São Paulo will take on stage 2 of the re-opening of its activities from the 1st day of the month of June. This phase is marked by the orange color on the map for the re-opening of the State, to allow the return of a number of businesses, including trade street and the shopping malls (of course, with some restrictions and a time limit. According to this, She has put together some examples of the measures that are being taken in some of the stores around the world and in Brazil.

Here, the trade has already returned, in Brasilia, for example, in the last few weeks. We talked to Juana Smith, of the multi-brand Magrellawhich shared most of the major changes that have been put in place in the shop, the three floors of the building. With the reduced hours of operation and scheduling for the customer to go to the store, the use of face masks (for the face and the feet) will be required at the input of consumers and employees. In addition to this, the clothes will go through a cleansing with antiseptic each time it is tested, and the access to the panel is limited to one person at a time. “Our client, which is going through a number of generations, you want to be close to the mark, and, sure enough, little by little, it will go back. To do so, we are taking all the necessary precautions to ensure the safety and security of them,” said She.

Already Printedthat has stores located all over the Country and is leading according to the situation of the city. “Some of our businesses are already opening up, following the release of the local authorities, and are strictly in compliance with the recommendations of the board of the health, safety and security of our staff and customers, regardless of the situation in the region, because protection is never enough,” says Marcella Kanner. Also, with hours of operation and number of employees is reduced, the stores of the brand that are getting a cleaning from time to time, and have been fitted with alcohol gel), employees are using safety equipment such as face masks and gloves, and, in order to avoid the lines and clumps, all of the hallways have been marked with indications of the distance between the client and the team.

In Paris, it has opened the trade at the end of the Le is Good for the Market rebeceu clients with alcohol into a gel, and face masks. And the new rules have been announced in addition to the required use of the mask of respect for the separation of the social; and there is nothing to test make-up in the field of cosmetics, but make-up artists at her disposal. In the panel, every test of the laundry, the cabin is disinfected with lencinhos. And with any garment tested, but not purchased it, clean it with the steamer and it will be forwarded to a quarantine of 24 hours. Gucci, in spite of the long queue outside the shop, only allowing 27 clients to come in at a time. Even so, there are only four consumers, you can be in the part of the shoe, and the three of them in the hall of the clothes, resulting in a wait of about 30 minutes. At Dior, the customer can be provided with an appointment time, just call or send a message. In the Louis Vuitton, please be aware that if you are dedicated to guide you through a “tour” that I may turn away from other people. And the client doesn’t touch the product, only the seller. Already the shopping malls and department stores, that are larger than 40mil square meters, such as the Galeries Lafayette and the Printemps department stores on Boulevard Haussmann, it is not allowed to open before the 10th day of July.

In the united kingdom, which opens up some of the shops in the next month, they are being made as to the setup of the queues, via the applications, the systems are one-way, to the passing of the consumers, the threshold for entry on the stores, and a distance of 2 m between them. Customers are encouraged to purchase their own and be able to sanitize them with a disinfectant, and wash stations at the entrance to the store. The fitting rooms, restrooms and cafes will be closed, and services that require close contact such as a demonstration of make-up, personal shopper, personal stylist, and measuring for a bra to be suspended. The goods are to be returned to the stores, they will go through a quarantine for up to 72 hours prior to being placed back on the shelf. Kurt Geiger will separate the shoes have been tried on for 24 hours before another customer can try them on. Already, John Lewis is the it will reopen in phases, department stores who will work with the new security measures, including the changing rooms, closed, and strict limits on the number of users able to log in at the shops, or to use the elevators and escalators.