Release of the Intrinsic | Malorie, by Josh Malerman

Josh Malerman has earned a devoted following of readers around the globe with best-selling author Box for the birdswhich has sold over 250 thousand copies only in Brazil and that has given rise to the The Bird Boxthe original film in the Series that became a phenomenon online, with Sandra Bullock in the role of the protagonist, Malorie. The plot is full of suspense and a psychological thriller that explores the very essence of fear, which takes place in a world that is dystopian, where the opening of the eyes could be a death sentence, now takes a continuation: Maloriethat comes to Brazil for the first time, Intrinsic in July.

Twelve years have passed since that Malorie and the children, had crossed that river for the blindfold, but to hold on to the darkness, it is still a rule that you must follow. They know that it’s only a brief glimpse of the creatures in it can lead the common people to violence to daze. There is still no explanation or solution. All she can do is survive, and pass on to the children here. Don’t descuidemsays it to them. To be blindfolded. AND YOU DON’T OPEN YOUR EYES.

When informed of the news, which seemed to be impossible, Malorie envision a new future. There is a survivor. The people who she thought were dead. But it is also expected to experience severe, terrifying, information about the creatures that you captured, experiments, monster, and the fear that the creatures themselves may have evolved into something even more frightening.

Malorie, now you need to make a choice, gut-wrenching, to continue following the rules that have kept them alive up until now, I venture out into the darkness, to seek hope again.

MALORIE,

by Josh Malerman

Director: Alexander Fox

Number of pages: 288

Label: Intrinsic

Book: R$ 39,90

E-BOOK: R$ 24,90