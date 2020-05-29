Rihanna reportedly had an affair with the boyfriend of Kylie Jenner, in 2015, ” says the journalist – Who is the

+



Rihanna and Travis Scott (Photo: Playback / Instagram and Getty Images)

Rihanna and Travis Scott have been having an affair in secret, in the middle of 2015. This is what it says, and Lawrence Schlossman, the editor of the magazine Complexwho revealed the information by the middle of the podcast Throwing Size-Fits-All.

According to the reporter, he learned of the issue while you were interviewing him, who is the boyfriend of Kylie Jenner, the father of Stormi Webster. That same year, Travis has made it to the co-production of the song Bitch Better Have My Money to name a few. During the conversation, and then the songs would be interrupted because he had to “go find her is so private.

At the time, Lawrence, I wanted to release the information, but to Him, Scott would have asked that he doesn’t explain what they know, and not disclose anything about the affair.

According to the reporter, Rihanna is the one who had the most interest in maintaining the romance of a private way, at the time. “No, he said specifically ‘don’t tell anything to anyone that I’m going out with a Cheating’. It was Rihanna who said to me, ‘don’t tell anyone that I am with Him, Scott, please,” he said.

The jonalista, she was ashamed of her affair with Travis, Scott, since it still keeps the information secret. At the time, some of the photos of the two have been spotted together and have been made available over the internet.

Two years later, in 2017, to Him, Scott began a relationship with Kylie Jenner, and, in February, in the year 2018 he saw their first child, a daughter, Stormi, Webster, was born.