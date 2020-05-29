Rolling Stone magazine · Bono says the song, ‘Black Skinhead’ from Kanye West, and he saved his life

At the completion of 60 years ago, on the 10th of may, and the lead singer of the U2, Bonolisted on the “60 songs it would have saved” the life of jesus – one for every year of age. After that, he wrote the letters for the artists selected, including Kanye Westone , whose music The “Black Skinhead” it is different from all of you[[Work in the]you have already heard it.”

Work in the I was in the house of the SNL. when you He submitted The “Black Skinhead” when you live in the year 2013. “I was a hundred feet or so from you,” the letter reads. “His eyes were closed, so as not to be distracted by the words that you just had to write it.”

“It was like the hip-hop, I wanted to recover it with the leather jacket [que estava sob o domínio] the rock’ n ‘ roll”, Work in the he continues, adding that the He it’s like an “Othello, punk,” and when he realized that “was going to be the band, and kicked it in the head.”

In the end, it’s called the music “the soundtrack of a horror, but I wasn’t afraid… I was relieved, because he was fearless.”

Watch the performance of the The “Black Skinhead” below:

In addition to the Kanye west,Work in the he also wrote letters to the Prince (“When Doves Cry”), Bob Dylan (Most of the Time”), Her and Kendrick Lamar (“Freedom”), Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds (“Into My Arms”), Patti Smith (“People Have the Power”), and R. E. M. (“Nightswimming”).

You see, these are the 60’s songs which would have saved the life of a Work in the.

1. Luciano Pavarotti, Work in the and Zucchero – “Miserere”

2. The Sex Pistols – “Anarchy In the UK”

3. Kanye West – The “Black Skinhead”

4. Was Eilish – “everything i wanted”

5. David Bowie – “Life on Mars?”

6. The Beatles – “I Want to Hold your Hand”

7. The new york city – “Swallow My Pride”

8. The Clash – “Safe European Home”

9. Public Enemy – “Fight The Power”

10. Patti Smith – “People Have the Power”

11. John Lennon – “Mother,”

12. The Rolling Stones – “Ruby Tuesday”

13. Elton John – “Daniel,”

14. Andrea Bocelli – “Con Te Partiro”

15. Elvis Presley – “Heartbreak Hotel”

16. Johnny Cash – “The huntress”

17. This Mortal Coil – “Song to the Siren”

18. Kraftwerk – “Neon Lights”

19. The Fugees – “Killing Me Softly With His Song

20. Prince – “When Doves Cry.”

21. Daft Punk feat Pharrell Williams & Nile Rodgers – “Get Lucky”

22. Madonna – “Ray of Light”

23. JAY-Z feat Alicia Keys – “Empire State of Mind”

24. The Talking Heads – “Love Goes to Building on Fire”

25. Lou Reed – “Satellite of Love”

26. The Verve – “Bitter Sweet Symphony”

27. Joy Division – “Love Will Tear Us Apart”

28. The New Order – “True Faith,”

29. R. E. M. – “Nightswimming”

30. The. – The “Chasing Pavements”

31. The Arcade Fire – “Wake Up,”

32. The Pixies – “Monkey Gone to Heaven”

33. Oasis – “To Live Forever”

34. Iggy Pop – “Lust for Life”

35. Gavin Friday – “Angel”

36. Massive Attack – “Safe From Harm”

37. Kendrick Lamar feat U2 – “XXX”

38. Bob Marley & The Walers – “Redemption Song”

39. Echo and the Bunnymen – “The Rescue”

40. Nirvana – “Smells Like Teen Spirit”

41. Pearl Jam – “Jeremy”

42. Bob Dylan – “Most of the Time.”

43. Beyonce feat Kendrick Lamar – “Freedom”

44. Depeche Mode – “Walking In My Shoes”

45. Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds – “Into My Arms”

46. Simon & Garfunkel – “The Sounds of Silence”

47. Coldplay – “Clocks”

48. INXS – “Never Tear Us Apart”

49. The New Radicals – “You Get What You Give”

50. Angélique Kidjo – “Agolo”

51. Lady Gaga – “Born This Way”

52. Frank Sinatra & Bono – “Under My Skin”

53. David Bowie – “Heroes”

54. Simple Minds – “New Gold Dream (81/82/83/84)”

55. Sinéad O’connor – – “You Made Me The Thief Of Your Heart”

56. Van Morrison – The “Sense of Wonder”

57. Bruce Springsteen – “There Goes My Miracle”

58. Daniel Lanois – “The Maker”

59. Peter Frampton – “Show Me The Way”

60. The Bee Gees – Immortality – A “Demo Version”

