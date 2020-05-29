Ryan Reynolds and The Rock have all the fun behind-the-scenes of a Red Notice

The actor Ryan Reynolds he shared two photos of scenes from it, and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson in the film The Red Notice. Johson made the 47-year-old on Saturday, and (2), and Reynolds took the opportunity to congratulate the co-worker

“This year, we have realized a desire, and We can put it on one half of the film, a Red Notice before they stop production. If you don’t have to spent 90% of the time, lol, you could have done it in time“joked the actor.

The sound of a Red Notice have been put on hold in march because of the pandemic of the new coronavirus.

The Red Notice I had a launch scheduled for November of 2020 for Universal. The film has been acquired by Netflix, and it is expected to arrive to the streaming-by 2021. The cast also includes Gal Gadot and Dwayne Johnson.

Rawson Marshall Thurber (The family’s Work) will direct from a script of its own. About the plot, it is well known that Johnson will live to an agent from Interpol, the mission of which is to secure the greatest thief in the art of the world. For the moment, we don’t know anything about Gadot or Reynolds.