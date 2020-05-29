Ryan Reynolds is sharing photos, behind-the-scenes-with-The-Rock

Dwayne Johnson he completed 48 years of age on Saturday, the 2nd of may. Ryan Reynoldsco-stars of the The Red Noticehe was not on the date you pass in a blank one. The actor shared on his Instagram, along with a personal message of birthday images, behind-the-scenes of the film, on the side of The Rock. In addition to the duo, the film’s a comedy, and the action of the Series is also directed by Gal Gadot.

Check it out:

“Today is the birthday of The Rock. There is a lot of best wishes for a happy, he. He or she deserves. This year, we have realized a dream, recorded exactly one half of a film, the so-called RED NOTICE, prior to the production to be suspended. If we hadn’t spent 90% of the time lol, we could have done at the time. Happy birthday to you, Bubba,” joked Reynolds.

As well as a number of other films and tv shows, the longest in the Series has had its production halted because of the pandemic of the new coronavirus. The recordings of the live-action sketch comedy have been put on hold in march.

The distribution rights were with Universal Pictures, which was scheduled to launch in November in the year 2020. However, the giant of streaming media has acquired the film, and now he’s set to debut in 2021.

The Red Notice account, with the direction and the screenplay, Rawson Marshall Thurber, the filmmaker responsible for films such as the Whole Ball (2004), Family Work (In 2013), with A Spy-and-a-Half (for 2016), and high-Rise building: the Courage up (to 2018), with the latter two also starring Dwayne Johnson.

In the story, The Rock to play the role of a agent of Interpol, which specializes in tracking criminals. In the film, the international labour organisation has issued the Red Notice, an alert, a global hunt to try and catch the biggest thief in the art of the world. In addition to Johnson, Reynolds, Gadot, the cast of the long -, with Ritu Arya’s (Humans), Chris Diamantopoulos (“Silicon Valley”), and Ivan Mbakop (Virtus).

