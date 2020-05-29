Salma Hayek praises the work with the actor for Jon Snow

The stunning actress, Salma Hayek, the 53-year-old has been a fan of the series, “Game of Thrones” after sharing a photo of the side of the actor Kit Harington, who was playing the role of Jon Snow in the series.

“I still can’t believe that I’ve been working on with Jon Snow. Kit, you’re the best,” wrote the actress in mexico on her Instagram.

Salma-the actor 33-year-old, are working together on ‘The Eternal’, in a new production of the Cinematographic Universe of Marvel comics, which also counts with the participation of Angelina Jolie.

The actress, mexico will play the role of Ajak. “I am very excited to enter into the family of Marvel comics, such as Ajak, a mother-of-all Timeless,” he said.