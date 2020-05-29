Salma Hayek to congratulate your brother on his birthday

Salma Hayek stunned the fans in the Instagram to share a photo of linda to the side of his brother, 47-year-old, the furniture designer, Sami Hayek. The actress paid tribute to You by the National day of the Brother, which is celebrated in the United States on the 24th of may. In addition to the compliment of the beauty of the businessman, and the fans of the actress have claimed that the two ‘identical’.

When you share a photo with You, Salma wrote in a message that is meaningful to him, told him that he was loved and he would have a meeting of the brothers, because he lives in California and is based in London, uk.

Sami Hayek, is the only brother on the show. He is six years younger than her, and she has the same name as his father, Sami Hayek.

Currently, he is a business owner and furniture designer in Los Angeles, California, usa. He has been married to jewelry designer Daniela Villegas, and last year they welcomed their first son, Balthazar, first, and only, nephew of Salma.

Even though they live in different states and have busy schedules, Salma, and You are in close contact.

Recently, You spoke of your sister’s famous, “I Have the good fortune to have for a person’s incredibly unique, intelligent, and talented as my sister, but most of all for his spirit, kind, funny, generous, and unlimited.

However, not everything is perfect in the lives of your brothers and sisters. In 2014, You have been involved in a serious car accident, a person lost his life. You were in the car with Ian Cuttler Sala, an art director, winner of an Emmy, and that he died on the spot. The brother of Hayek and may have suffered a minor injury and a fracture, and the case became important because it ended in a judgment against the Ford motor company, at the time.

The sixth woman is the richest in the United Kingdom

Salma Hayek is considered to be the sixth woman of the richest in the United Kingdom, in accordance with the list drawn up by the newspaper, The Sunday Times, with a fortune estimated at US$ 8.1 billion (Us$ 44 million). The figure was the result of his personal fortune with the fortune of her husband, French businessman Francois-Henri Pinault.

Salma has been included in the list of the majority of women in the uk, because it is the better part of a year living in London, uk.

In the first place was taken by Kristen Rausing, the granddaughter of a Swedish businessman Ruben Rausing, founder of Tetra Pack, a US$ 14.8 billion dollars. In the second place, the businesswoman Charlene de Carvalho-Heineken, daughter of Freddy Heineken, the heir to the group that the beer Heineken at a cost of$ 12.6 billion. In the third place, it was with the press, Kristen, Marit Rausign at a cost of$ 11.7 billion. In the fourth place, the ex-miss the United Kingdom, and now the singer’s Latest Bertanelli to US$ 11.2 billion, and in fifth place, with Denise Coates, the CEO of the company, with Bet365, with a fortune of$ 8.8 billion.

Salma appears to be the sixth wife of the british rich, but she took a ride on the fortune of her husband, one of the owners of, and successors to a conglomerate of luxury brands like Gucci, Balenciaga and Yves Saint Laurent, and many others.

Salma Hayek is married to Francois-Henri Pinault in 2009, two years after the birth of their daughter, Valentina Paloma.

Salma Hayek is one of the richest women in the United Kingdom

