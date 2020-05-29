Sam Neil is expected to resume the filming of Jurassic World, the 3-in-July

Even though we started shooting at the beginning of the month of February, the production of Jurassic World: One he was quickly interrupted by a pandemic of a coronavirus. Now, on the part of the cast of the first one Jurassic Park, Sam Neilreturned to the franchise in the next film Colin Trevorrowtold to wait for the film to resume its progress soon.

Speaking in an interview with the The GuardianNeil said he hopes that the shooting will return in July, and has been, frustrated with the interruption in the production of: “I’m supposed to be going to [o estúdio] Pinewood at around 6 am in the morning. All the sets are there, waiting for”.

There are still no details of the plot in the third over, but the film will mark the return of the trio from the first film – which consists of Sam and Neil, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum and will be the protagonists of the new team of the year by the Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard.

The director has released on September the film Battle at the Big Rockthat is to bridge the gap between Kingdom Is Being Threatened and with the new movie.

Colin Trevorrow you will take command of the film, which is due for release on the 11th of June 2021.