Scarlett Johansson has asked for a move, the death of the Widow in Black; you Understand!

In a recent interview with EW, the actress is Scarlett Johansson he revealed that he asked the writers of ‘theUpcoming Deadline‘ change is the death of the heroine in the film.

In the first version of the story, his death was much more brutal. She and the Eagle the Archer and you would have to place it against the forces of Thanos, and it would be in your body is trashed before you make the sacrifice so that people Like us have a jewel-like quality.

“The body of a character would be consumed by many creatures which they may be Marketing. I thought to myself, The parents will never forgive me for, this scene is so shocking,” she said.

In the end, the scene has changed.

In the scene, extended, original, Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johanssonand Clint Barton (Jeremy Rennerargue about who’s going to sacrifice himself in order to retrieve the gem of souls, when they are surprised by the space fleet under the command of Thanos .

Some of the fans are still critical of the death of the Black Widow in ‘theUpcoming Deadline‘ and you say that the sacrifice of the character, it has not received as much attention as that of Tony Stark.

Even so, it Scartlett Johansson it seems to be very satisfied with the fate of his character.

“Yes, yes, the ending was sad, but I am proud to die with honor. I’ve always thought that she would sacrifice for all of humanity, it is, of course, but it was for his friends, the people she loved so much. It was very honorable.”, she said to the The Hollywood Reporter.

Previously, the directors of Joe and Anthony Russo they explained that the death of the Natasha Romanoff do not has gained so much prominence because it is the true, final farewell to the character to be in his film, solo.

Directed by Cate Shortland, ‘The Black Widow’ his debut in the 01 of may, in the year 2020.

At birth the Black Widow (aka Natasha Romanova) is provided to the KGB, which he prepares to make his deadly weapon. When the soviet union dissolved, the government tries to keep it for as long as the action moves to the present, New York city, where she is an agent in itself. The independent film will Romanoff be living in the United States 15 years after the fall of the Soviet Union.