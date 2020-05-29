Scarlett Johansson leads the list of the actress the best paid in the Industry, for the 2nd year of the International

Scarlett Johansson is an actress and the highest paid in the world for the second year in a row, according to the annual ranking of Forbes ‘ list, released on Friday.

Johansson, the 34-year-old won a 15.5 million us dollars in 2018, primarily due to the tremendous success of the global “Ii: Ultimatum”, the final installment of the series, which won a us $ 35 million.

The american actress will return in the role of “Black Widow” (Black Widow) in 2020 to a ‘spin-off’ of the same name.

But the gender pay gap is still alive in the world. Johansson has won a total of us $ 56 million over the past year, but that number is on the eighth place on the combined list of actors and actresses highest paid.

On the Forbes list of actors, well-paid, published on Wednesday, Dwayne Johnson takes the lead (US $ 89.4 million), followed by Chris Hemsworth (US $ 76,4 million), and Downey Jr. (US $ 66 million).

In the second place, the list of women is taken up by Sofía Vergara, the star of the sitcom “Modern Family,” which has gained to 44.1 million between June 1, 2018, and June 1, 2019.

In the third and fourth places, respectively, were Reese Witherspoon ($35 million) and Nicole Kidman (US $ 34 million), the main protagonists of the series, “Big Little Lies”.

Check out the top 10 list of actors reviews:

1. Scarlett Johansson (US $ 56 million)

2. Sofia Vergara (in us $ 44,1 million)

3. Reese Witherspoon ($35 million)

4. Nicole Kidman (US $ 34 million)

5. Jennifer Aniston (US $ 28 million)

6. Kaley Cuoco (US $ 25 million)

7. Elisabeth Moss (USD 24 million)

8. Margot Robbie (US $ 23.5 million)

9. Charlize Theron (in us $ 23 million)

10. Ellen Pompeo (US $ 22 million)