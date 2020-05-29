Selena Gomez is her best album after the events in love and health problems, 10/01/2020 – Illustrated

Selena Gomez appears alone, in a room that may be as much a room as a confessional, the video for “Lose You to Love Me”. The single-vehicle-in-chief of the newly-released album “Rare”, it’s the most epic of the work, which comes after she has lived in terms of the relationships that were reported in the press release, the treatment of sle, and the problems of the depression and the anxiety disorders.

“I hate you so I love you,” she sings on the chorus of the track, which in a way introduces you to the context of “Rare”. The music, the melodramatic, and it was built by a piano-and-true wall-of-voices —such as the liberator, a single in the fall of 2017 to Open the “Green Light”— both the pain of the singer and his back up.

The last album from Selena Gomez, “Revival”, which is marked by the arrival of the adult life of a former star in junior, Disney, and went out in the year 2015. The current pop, a middle-aged, gap-five years —similar to the live Performances, and All— for over a decade.

But the wait just seems to increase the urgency of “Rare”. “No You to Love Me,” have you ever made the first song in the career of the singer, to arrive at the first stop in the us. The other single from the album, “Look at Her Now,” an electronic pop-ready for the track, Gomez weighs in the decisions of the past, and to celebrate having gotten rid of a relationship that was making him ill.

In the past few years, the singer has dated stars, pop music, Justin Bieber, and The Weeknd. Remembering the girl ” – Taylor Swift, she deals with the disappointments of love in the lyrics, no mention of ex-boyfriends, as opposed to the exaltation of self-esteem.

But it is not only in the themes of Service refers to the work of Swift. Tracks such as “Rare”, the first album, but the pop, stripped down and personal, that you have positioned the end of the ex-country star from album “1989”, to be held in 2014.

Sonically, Gomez, you haven’t lost the train of pop in the last few years. For the production of the lead single, “Lose You to Love Me,” she called Finneas, his brother, and is a contributor to the greater revelation of the pop in the last year, it Was Eilish.

In addition to his return, the composers, the american, Ian Kirkpatrick, and Justin Tranter, with whom Gomez had already been working on the “Revival”. The dual Swedish-Mattman & Robin, the “Hands to Myself”, is back to collaborate with, to name a few.

In the “Rare”, the EDM (electronic dance music) – expanding on the past to give way to swept away by the arrangements that are soft, esbarrando on the R&B and soul. It is possible to hear the influence of the likes of Lizzo (as in “Cut You Off”) and Janelle Monáe (on the “Fun”), and even Latin music, down in “the Ring”, where the guitars remind of a sample of Santana, in “Wild Thoughts” (single of the year 2017 from DJ Khaled with the vocal what’s my name?).

The two guest appearances on the album, the rappers 6LACK, and Kid Cudi, they are peripheral, but a ” mark two of the most desacelerados of the work. The first one borrows the verses of the ballad ” the romantic, “Crowded Room”, while the second one comes up by singing the touching “A Sweeter Place”, which produce sounds as the band’s old partner, Cudi, Kanye West.

Rims, “Rare” is a one-disk release of the trauma, with a common script for the pop of the past few years, She’s Ariana Grande. In this case, the Service is presented at the time of the relief, post-crisis, psychological—, which appears only as a shadow, unable to destroy it, the next day of the tour.

Selena Gomez is not on the cutting edge of pop music, but “Rare” to reposition in the minds of the audience, the star of a teen with an expiration date of the artist’s first name and last name. At least in one’s career, the singer’s 27-year-old lives in the best of times.