Selena Gomez: proud of their origin, mexico, and the struggle of immigrants in the us 02/10/2019

Singer Selena Gomez, has written an article for Time magazine about the pride he feels for his origins, the mexican, and all of the hardships that her family faced.

The testimonies were a way for the artist to talk about the immigration policy of the current government in america, pointing out also that the refugees are living in fear in the United States to be deported.

“As a woman, a mexican-american, I feel a responsibility to use my platform and my voice to people who are afraid to speak out,” says Gomez.

“In the 1970’s, and my aunt crossed the border from Mexico into the United States hidden away in the back of a truck. My grandmother followed her, and my father was born in Texas shortly after that. In 1992, I was born an american citizen, thanks to the bravery and sacrifice of these.”

Selena explained that her family members have been for more than four decades fighting to get the american citizenship, and that she is grateful for not having to go through this bureaucratic red tape.

“But when I read the headlines of the newspapers, and I see these discussions about a rage against immigrants, in social media, I’m afraid, for all of you who are in this situation. I fear for my country,” he said.

Spain believes that immigration is an issue that goes beyond politics, it is a question of the human, that it affects real people, that breaks down real-life”. She also cited the Fact that are Not Documented, a documentary that he produced, and which brings the stories of immigrant families.

“One of the girls said they would like to study interior design, and has spent his whole life feeling the fear,” he said. “She says that she has been assaulted in a violent fashion last week, but he was afraid to call the the political. She didn’t want them to pick a situation that is illegal in your region?”

