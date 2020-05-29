‘Shameful’, says Salma Hayek is about to have not disclosed the abuse-of-Career in the first place – and More

The stunning actress, Salma Hayek. Photo By: Mario Anzuoni/Accessed

Hollywood actress Salma Hayek has spoken about the sense of shame and uncertainty and to reveal all that he knew in regards to the abuses on the part of the former to produce Harwey Career. “I was moved to tears when someone asked me to[journal[ojornalThe New York Times]so to speak, and I ended up not doing anything,” he said of the program, SuperSoul Conversation, co-ordinated by the tv host Oprah Winfrey on Wednesday, 7th.

The first call made by the official The New York Times it was in October, when a series of reports from the women, began to be published. At the time, Salma scoffed at the idea. “ You should not speak, I felt so ashamed… I Gave support to the women for the past 20 years, and after that I was a coward”.

Salma also revealed that in a very long time pretended that she was fine, but she was suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder. “I was very paranoid. I have tried to quit but couldn’t”.

In December, Salma agreed to publish a text on the subject in the journal, as reported by the-And+. In the tv Show, the actress revealed that the behavior depends on the way you see the situation. “When we come together, it’s not it’s a drama. It’s not the pain. It’s about a powerful movement that can lead to change.”

“I didn’t know there were so many women. I’ve always thought that I was the only one. When the facts came to light, I was embarrassed not to have told you nothing,” he took out of the show. Her very good friend Penelope Cruz, even gave him an earful, because Salma has never said anything about the abuse they had suffered.