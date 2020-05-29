Shelly | Karen Gillan, glenn hughes, and Awkwafina will be starring in a new comedy film

According to the information of the Deadlinethe photos Awkwafina and Karen Gillan they will be starring in “Shelly“, the new comedy directed by Jude Weng (from the series “a”iZombie“). The project is described as a mixture of “Girls Are Evil” the number of HBO “Barry,”.

The story is set a decade after an embarrassing joke at the prom, which he did with Shelley and Wheeler (Awkwafina) get out of the city, and to harden his heart, turning him into a cold killer. The revenge which threatens to be sweet, and when she learns that his next target is his ex-atormentadora from high School, Dianna’s Park (Left). But when Dianna unexpectedly, he becomes good friends with Shelly, it’s up to her to protect her, ex-the enemy of an opposing team of assassins who have been contracted to kill them.

Gillan is known for portraying Nebula in the two movies of “theGuardians of the GalaxyinThe Avengers: Infinite War” on and on “Upcoming Deadline“. Already, Awkwafina, he acted in “Powers of the Rich” and – “Eight of the Women, and the Secret“. Recently, both the actors have worked on “Jumanji: The Next Phase“.

A double by Michael Doneger (“A Love from the Past“ and Liz Storm (from the series “a”Tall Tales“ are the people responsible for the script. Ian, Bryce, and Katie Malott (“both “Squad 6“ that would be the show’s producers, with Will McCance, being the executive producer.

“Shelly” does not yet have a date for the premiere have been foreseen.