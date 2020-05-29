SnyderCut and more and more productions are saved by the fans

After a long campaign from fans of the Warner bros. he confirmed the release of the SnyderCut, the court of Zack Snyder the Justice league of america. The launch will be in 2021 in the HBO’s Maxhot group Time Warnerand there is the possibility of the film becoming a tv series, if the duration is too long. The idea, apparently, is not to cut anything else, and to include all of the ideas thought up originally by Snyder.

However, this is not the first time that the movement of the fans and save some of the production-something which is especially true for the series as well. In the OmeleTV from now and then in the list below you can see some other examples of products are saved after a campaign on the internet (and even outside of it).