“Stuck with U” – a collaboration between Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber, and drops on this week’s update on the us billboard Hot 100

Last Friday (the 8th), a partnership between the Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber it was officially released. “Stuck With U” this is a project to raise money for the fight against the coronavirus. Last week, the band debuted directly on the first place on the Billboard’s Hot 100 the main singles chart in the United States.

Already, in this week’s update, the track that was just on the point of collapse and 12-positions, and gained only on the 13th place. “Stuck with U” was a large, large number of streams, which accounted for the fall. Ariana has released this week his brand new single, ‘Rain On Me’, which is a collaboration with Lady gaga, and has been drawing lots of attention.

This week, the parade was headed by Beyonce and Megan Thee Stallion, with a remix of “Savage”. In the second, the remix of “Say-So”), a partnership of Doja Cat, and Nicki Minaj. The Weeknd appears in the third place, the success of “Blinding Lights”.

Check out the top 10 in full: