Taylor Swift also criticizes Trump for threatening to use force to contain the protests in the golden state

Singer Taylor Swift has criticized the us president, Donald Trump, for having threatened the use of force to contain the protests, in Minneapolis, in the state of Minnesota, by reason of the death of a citizen, the negro, George Floyd, by a white policeman.

“After you set the white supremacy and racism throughout the government, and you have the nerve to pretend to moral superiority before he threatened you with violence?”, he wrote to Taylor on his Twitter account.

Then, she played a phrase, given by Trump in the same social network, and he said that the president will not be re-elected in the presidential elections scheduled for November.

“When the looting starts, the shooting starts’ [referência à frase usada por Trump]? We votaremos to run against you in November”, wrote the singer.