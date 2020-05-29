Taylor Swift has ended there’s no such thing for seven years as an actress on the stage at the Golden Globe awards – Monetary

+



Amy Poehler and Taylor Swift at the Golden globes In 2020 (Picture: Getty Images)

Singer Taylor Swift has ended her crap for seven years to actress Amy Poehler on stage at the Golden Globe awards to the year 2020. The two celebrities were presented together the award for Best Animation, giving you a close to the voltage of the cultivated among them about seven years ago, when Poehler made a joke with Swift at the 2013 edition of the award.

“As for me and Amy, we are very excited to announce that next level, because we love animation,” said Swift, when he announced to the class. “Say, why do you, Taylor. I like the movies with the people, made by the people,” said Poehler. The singer then replied by asking who is his classmate and he thought it was the animations.

“The mice, during the night, duh,” said the actress. “It makes no sense!”, ended Swift’s before it, and the one list to the other competitors. The category was won by the ‘Link Lost’ (to 2019).

Taylor Swift (Photo: playback / Instagram)

The voltage Poehler, with Swift, started in 2013, when the actress presented the award at the hand of a colleague, Tina Fey. The two made it free, with a love life full of excitement from her, asking that she stay away from Sam Fox, the son of the actor Michael J. Fox, who aided in the delivery of the prize.

“Or so it goes with everything,” he suggested, Poehler. “No, she is in need of a time of it, in order to learn more about yourself,” said Fey. Even though the audience has laughed with the joke and then a few months later, Swift told the magazine Vanity Fair, that’s not my joke.

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler (Photo: Getty Images)

Asked about the prank, she said: “Katie Couric is one of my favorite people because she said to me something that he heard it once again. ‘There’s a special place in hell for women who don’t help other women”.

After Poehler addressed the issue in an interview with the website The Hollywood Reporter: “I am very sorry that it should have been left off. I am a feminist, and she is a young, talented. That being said, I agree with you that I’m going to go to hell. But for other reasons as well. Mostly boring stuff that are related to the ” income tax”.