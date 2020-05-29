Taylor Swift is the artist of the woman’s most well-paid of the decade ” – Glamour Magazine

The Forbesa publication of north america, has released this week a list of the artists, the most well-paid of the decade. The first was rapper and producer Dr. Dre, who earned $ 950 million. Then it is Taylor Swift – the artist is a woman, the most highly paid in the last 10 years, they have built up a turnover of 825 million dollarsmore than 3 billion dollars. Is it good for you?
Taylor walked to the front of the Her, Katy Perry and the winner of the academy award, Lady Gaga. As the author of the “Single Ladies” has grossed$ 685 million and took the third place in the overall ranking, Katy, and Gaga took the last two places in the top 10, clocking up a fortune of$ 530 million and$ 500 million, respectively.
In addition, the publication released a list of the personalities, the most well-paid in 2019. In the top 10, the only one in brazil is Football, which takes up the sixth place with a turnover of 105 million dollars. In the first place in this ranking, it also was with Taylor Swift, who this year took home a fortune of$ 185 billion, followed by Kylie Jenner (US$ 170 million) and Kanye West ($150 million).
The Top 10 artists of the highest paid of the decade
1. Dr. Dre, A$ 950 million
2. Taylor Swift, FOR$ 825 million
3. Beyonce, a$ 685 million
4. 2 goes FOR$ 675 million
5. Diddy, A$ 605-million
6. “Elton John, FOR$ 565 million
7. JAY-Z, FOR$ 560 million
8. Paul McCartney’s US$ 535 million).
9. Katy Perry, A$ 530-million
10. Lady Gaga, A$ 500 million
The Top 10 artists of the highest paid in 2019
1. Taylor Swift, A$ 185-million
2. Kylie Jenner’S$ 170 million
3. Kanye West, A$ 150 million
4. This year, TO$ 127 million
5. Ed Sheeran, A$ 110 million
6. Cristiano Ronaldo US$ 109 million
7. Only problem is, the US$ 105 million
8. The Eagles with$ 100 million
9. Dr. Phil McGraw, and US$ 95 million
10. Canelo Alvarez, of US$ 94 million