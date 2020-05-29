The actress is raging with comments from Paris Hilton about Millie Bobby Brown

Millie Bobby Brownresponded to the criticism of the tutorial, the beauty, was engaged in a controversy on this Tuesday, the 29th. After Paris Hilton make a comment on the photo Millieshe Evan Rachel Wood was socielite of sexualizar a teenager.
It all started when the star of the Stranger Things posted in one click by using a short dress in animal-print in Instagram. Then, in Paris, said the click-using his now-famous rallying cry, “Hot” (warm).
However, the star of the Westworld didn’t like the comment from the blond and said, “It’s 15 years.”.
This is not the first time that the Brown passes by the controversy due to it’s age. At the beginning of this year, internet users have commented on a photo from Instagram to star in “act according to your age, and Brown has brushed off the criticism.
“I know that everyone in the world wants what I have, as someone of my age and in my last picture, but, frankly, this is my Instagram and if I want to post a photo of you and you don’t like it… pass on it”she wrote at the time.
Most recently, Millie was criticized after making the tutorial for the beauty by using the products of their brand, they offered by the Mills. In the video at 1 min and 50 seconds in, the star talks about her products in the Florence, by the Mills, and shows you the step-by-step of your care with the face, which includes an outer face, bar soap, lotion, and oil for the lips as well.
However, the public had been puzzled by the hair of Millie and it was completely dry and her makeup remained intact even after she has said that she has washed her face.
“You know, when you wash your face with water and your hair gets a little wet around the face? She kept saying that I was going to take the soaps, but in the back of her hair was perfectly dry at all times,” said one user on YouTube. “I had hoped to see something of the process of washing, she washed her face at least a couple of times. And the character is not at all right to her face. So it was weird. The make-up of the eye remained there.
Please see below for the best of Millie Bobby Brown
Netflix
ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images
New York Fashion Week, 2017.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
The First Acting Accolade
New Movie and TV Awards in 2017.
Warner Bros. Pictures
Godzilla King of the Monsters.
Todd Williamson/Getty Images
Emmy Adwards, 2016. With Gaten Matarazzo and Caleb McLaughlin.
© 2018 Willy Vanderperre
The Calvin Klein Logo. “For Our Family. #MyCalvins”.
“11 MILLIEon” on Instagram.
David Livingston/Getty Images
W Magazine Photograph by Alasdair McLellan