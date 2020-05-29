The belly of solidarity: this is how Kim Kardashian and other women have children to get pregnant – Who is the

+



Kim Kardashian and Kanye West with their children (Photo: Playback/Instagram)

The american socialite Kim Kardashian the song Kanye West opting for a surrogacy to the pregnancy of her fourth child, Pswho was born on Saturday the 10th of may. The third child of the couple, Chicagoa 1-year, came into this world in the same way. This is because Kim, who is also the mother of the North WestTo 5, and The Saint-The WestOn , 3 – it has what the experts call the for placenta acreta, a condition in which the formation of the placenta (afterbirth) is beyond the expected limits of the uterus, settling deeply into the uterine wall. In the most severe cases, it affects the abdominal wall, and thus, it gets to the other adjacent organs such as the bladder and intestines, which bring with them risks to the health of the mother and the baby.

In Brazil, women are just as likely to have children to get pregnant, but here, in the belly of the rent could not be paid, that is why it is referred to as ‘the belly of solidarity’. Also, it is necessary that there is a relationship between the pregnant woman and to those of you who are trying to be a parent. Already in the United States, the land of the former, any woman can be a mother surrogate for another person and/or couple and can be paid for it. “Here, it is not permissible for the surrogacy, why not, if you can afford it to anyone to get to the hospital. Here is the procedure that is called from the womb to be changed or the belly of solidarity, that is, when the patient, for any reason, you can no longer use her own womb to produce a child,” she explains Paul Gallo Saspecialist in Assisted Reproduction, and the director of the doctor of Life Center for Fertility, in Barra da Tijuca, West Zone of Rio.

Kim Kardashian and Chicago (Photo: Playback/Instagram)

To read the full interview with Dr. Paul Gallo of brazil:

How does the ‘womb-of-substitution’, or ‘the belly of solidarity,’ in the united states?

In Brazil, it is not permissible for the surrogacy, why not, if you can afford it to anyone to get to the hospital. Here, it is referred to as ‘the womb of replacement’, or ‘the belly of solidarity’, that is, when the patient, for any reason, you can no longer use her own womb to produce a child by having an absence of the uterus (he was born without a uterus); due to loss of the uterus and through any surgery, or even in the case in which it is in the womb, but it is not able to continue the pregnancy or have any medical importantsuch as uterine fibroids, adhesions in the cavity of the uterus, which prevents pregnancy). So, in Brazil, it is only under these conditions, it can be used on the belly of solidarity, or the uterus as a whole.

And how is it done?

In such cases, if the patient, or if they have any relative up to the fourth degree, both from the bride, to her husband, she might be able to borrow her uterus without consent. Already, in those cases in which there is no close relative of the fourth degree of either the husband or the wife, so she can use her uterus for any friend, only in these cases, it is necessary to ask for permission from the Regional Council of Medicine, and it may not be a profit-making, that is, the person who lends her uterus may not charge for this service.

What is placenta acreta, the condition of Kim Kardashian’s?

The acretização the placenta, are those cases in which, during pregnancy, the placenta, the organ that is going to feed the baby, it penetrates more than it should in the womb. In such cases, when the placenta penetrates through to the outside of the uterus, and then when the baby is born, you can’t pull off such a placenta, it may cause bleeding and even lead to the death of the mother, or, in some cases, it is necessary to remove the uterus after giving birth. In the case of Kim, I don’t know if she has had any previous pregnancy, in which there was a acretização the placenta, and I had to take out her uterus, or even if you haven’t taken, it presents a big risk to take on a new acretização the placenta, and the doctors, they referred her to the uterus of a replacement, or in the belly of solidarity.

Placenta acreta is a condition that often?

The acretismo placental or placenta acreta, occurs, on the average, in 1 in 533 pregnancies. Over the past few years, there has been an increase in this incidence. It can happen by chance, but it can also occur because of certain risk factors, such as prior surgeries on the cervix, a caesarean section prior to withdrawal of uterine fibroids, and the use of embolization and the placenta.

Who else is looking at the belly of solidarity?

Of the patients who for some reason are born without a uterus or have lost or if you have any changes to it that would prevent a pregnancy to full term. There are also some cases in which it is shown in the uterus of a change, that is, those in which the patient has a disease that the pregnancy puts her life at risk, such as, for example, in the case of heart disease, and nephropathy.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West (Photo: Getty Images)