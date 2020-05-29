The director of the “Phoenix” Black says that he would like to work with the X-Men with Marvel Studios

During an interview with IGN, Simon Kinberg he admitted that it has no interest in returning to the franchise as well The X-Men.now under the command of the Marvel Studios. The director was also responsible for the “Phoenix Black“ but prior to that, he held a role as a producer on almost every project.

“I’ve spent a good part of my life for Wolverine, Deadpool and the X-Men. So, sure, I’d love to work with a new approach.”

“The phoenix Black” has become the biggest commercial failure in the past year. It is estimated that the losses have grown TO$ 133 million.

In 1992, nearly a decade after the events of ‘X-Men: Apocalypse’, the X-Men are national heroes in their missions increasingly hazardous. When a solar flare strikes during a rescue mission in space, Jean Grey loses control of her abilities, and unleash the Phoenix force.

The cast stars James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender, Jennifer Lawrence, Jessica Chastain, Nicholas Hoult, Evan Peters, Sophie Turner, and Tye Sheridan.