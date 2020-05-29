The eldest son of Angelina Jolie’s return to the house

Angelina Jolie’s children, Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox, Vivienne

For the past few days Angelina Jolie went back to meet the parents of six children, and after Maddox18-year-old, returned recently to his home. The eldest son of the actor and of the Brad Pitt it is a study at the University of Yonsei, in Seoul, South Korea, which has suspended the courses due to the growing pandemic of the new coronavirus.

After the closure of the university, Maddox returned to the United States, and is now at home in quarantine with their mother, and their brothers, in People16, Zahara15 , Shiloh13, and the twins Knox and Hotel11 years of age.

“The brothers are in the house with Angelina, but I continue to see Brad Pitt and you maintain regular visits”said a source close to the family Name. News. “They continue to do their homework, practice languages, play instruments, have fun with board games, helping in the kitchen, said the same source.

It will be recalled that Angelina Jolie has been very concerned about the current situation that the world finds itself in at that he donated a million dollars (about 9100 euro) to the organization In the Kid’s Hungry, which has been distributing food and aid to children in need all over the world.