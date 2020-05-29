The fault of Marvel? Tom Holland has been cut out of the film, as Spider-Man

The co-producer of Spider-Man in the Aranhaverso, Christopher Miller, who spoke at an event for the viewing of the film, made on Twitter, that he and his fellow creatives that were presented to the executives at Sony Pictures, with the special participation of the actors Tobey Maguire (in the movie trilogy directed by Sam Raimi), Andrew Garfield (The Spectacular Spider-Man) and Tom Holland (the one with Spider-Man in the MCU). As we all know, these appearances did not happen.

When you are asked for a Marvel fan on Twitter that Holland and in particular was not a special appearance, mr. Miller explained that the executive directors of the Sony, they thought it was “too early” for the trio of “ambitious” in comic books.

For those of you who follow all things related to Spider-Man, he heard that the team of Spider-Man in the Aranhaverso you were planning to have, Maguire, Garfield, and Holland, taking part in the movie, it seems familiar. Holland has indeed confirmed that it would be lending his voice to the film as he spoke to the JOE, UK, in an interview in June 2019 at the latest.

The actor shared what he knew about the plans for Spider-Man in the Aranhaverso, and was devastated when it didn’t work out: “At one point, I was supposed to be in the movie. Yes, there would be another one of Peter Parker’s. It was a scene in a train station or something like that, and it would be as a reference. I went backstage and said, ‘Hey boy!’, or something like that. It’s never happened. I was heart-broken.”

Some of the more recent of recent posts for Miller, it’s a reference to the fact that the executives of Sony, believed that it was “too early” for a special appearance by the Men’s Game. It seems that the concern is probably due partly to the fact that it is the first iteration of the Spider-Man from Holland, at the time, had died just a few months before the release of Spider-Man in the Aranhaverso.

