The mother-of-Cameron-Boyce mourns on the day on which actor you would to 21 years of age; video – Who is the

Cameron Boyce

The voice actor for Disney Cameron Boycewho died at the age of 20 years old on the 6th of July last year, would have celebrated his birthday on Thursday (the 28th). For the first time since the death of her son, of course, have been thrilled with the mother of His Libby Boyce (watch it by clicking below.

On her Instagram, she posted a video talking about the message that the late actress, who died after an attack of epilepsy; he has received on the web page of the NGO from which it gets its name. “Hey, guys, I’m looking at all of the message on the page that Cameron is A Foundation for all of the comments, the donations, and I’m really impressed with so many of the people who loved him, Cameron,” he started it, it did not contain my tears.

“You know, I just wanted to say thank you for being so sweet and we really, really do some amazing things, so that his death not be in vain. Thank you,” said Libby. On the site of the Cameron is A Foundation, there has been an outpouring of donations. A donor made a contribution of no less than 10 billion u.s. dollars, while so many others have made donations to the minors and they left a message of love to the actor.

“Good Job, Cameron. You have touched my heart in ways I could never begin to describe to you,” and “happy birthday to you, and that you have a love for linda, and I wish all the love in the world for your family.”

The actor and Disney, Boyce has worked in such productions as the franchise’s Descendants in addition to the Jessie, Jake and the Never Land Pirates, and Bunk’d. Boyce also came up with the prize for his work as a philanthropist; one of his greatest achievements was to gain a donation of over 30 billion dollars to build wells for clean drinking water in the Kingdom of Eswatini, the former south africa Swaziland.

