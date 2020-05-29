The new film from Martin Scorsese, with Leonardo DiCaprio, will be the exclusive on the Apple TV+

A new film of the crime, you should meet with Martin Scorsese, Robert De Niro and Leonardo DiCaprio, in this production, which was signed by Paramount studios, and the sources of the Deadline they are telling the truth, transmitted exclusively through the Apple TV+.

Killers of the Flower Moon (still no official title, in Portuguese), has just wrapped up in a sort of “tug of war” once, in the past few weeks, the death of let With in and Rick yorn mobile, manager to Leonardo DiCaprio, brought the proposal for the placement of the film in the open market. Almost all of the media outlets — the TV stations have platforms that you can become interested in the film, including Netflix, who martin Scorsese already has a history of You.

(Photo By Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images)

According to sources, the website Deadline has passed, however, it should be Apple who is going to grab the feature-length film, giving it the necessary funding to run it in exchange for credits as a studio. Killers of the Flower Moonwithin this agreement, you should probably have a release in traditional movie theaters. This is the second major acquisition of the rights to the broadcasting of the film after the Apple TV+ to ensure their uniqueness on the The Greyhounda film about World War ii, starring, and written by Tom Hanks.

Killers of the Flower Moon it will be based on the book of the same name, which tells the real life case of the murder of a family of native americans from the tribe of Osage, Oklahoma in the early 1920’s. The case had national recognition at the time for a number of reasons, two of the main is the fact that they were motivated by the discovery of oil beneath the lands of the tribe, and, second, for this to be the case, whose research has laid the groundwork for the creation of the FBI, the department of investigation the federal of the United States of america. The justice of the time the condemned is a gang led by William Hale, of murder and sentenced to life in prison, even though they may have been released after years under probation.

The movie is still not expected to be produced due to the practice of social isolation, and quarantine, because of the pandemic, the COVID-19. It is important to note, however, that none of the above are officially confirmed, as it is not Apple’s, nor does Paramount have any other comment to make.

Source: Deadline