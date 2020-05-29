The pope announces a “year” to reflect on the preservation of the environment

Andthis special program will end on the 24th in may from 2021 onwards, and is the goal draw your attention to the “cry of the Earth, and of the poor,” according to the announced today that pope john paul ii after the prayer of the Regina Coeliit replaces the Love marian, in the period of easter.

“I invite all people of good will to come together to take care of our common home, and our brothers and sisters, the most fragile,” he said.

The program will include initiatives such as seminars, workshops, meetings, and also to the awards, which is organised by the The church in the Service of the Integral Human Development, ” said the coordinator of the the industry the Ecology of the the church, Joshtrom Kureethadamat the website “the News from the Vatican”.

The priest expressed their hope that this special anniversary of the encyclical “can be converted into a time of grace, in order to re-route in the world.

“What impressed us also with the coronavirusesit is not, we can go back to our old way of life, but we must make the world a more just, equal and fraternal, and the most sustainable too,” he said.

In your opinion, is the the pandemic “it highlighted the weakness of the people, but also thetermination and the interdependency of the planet, demonstrating that it is “important to” the solidarity between the various peoples, in order to face the challenges of the future.

Joshtrom Kureethadam said that the initiative with the participation of hundreds of organizations and thousands of individuals, highlighting the forum’s “saving san Francisco”, extended to November due to the coronaviruses and that will bring together young economists and entrepreneurs from all over the world.

This “special” will end at the in may in 2021, with an international conference, which has more details.

In the âhe this year activities on the environment, and the sustainabilitypope Francis has released a special prayer in which he asks for the needy, the poor and the vulnerable “during these difficult times,” and calls for “solidarity” to face up to the consequences of the the pandemic.

“It helps us show solidarity and creative when faced with the consequences of such a the pandemic overall, it makes us brave to accept the changes that are necessary for the good of all. Now, more than ever, we feel that we are all strung out and “interdependent”, he appealed to the pope in their prayers.

Francis was chairman of the Regina Coeli on the inside of the church, though, for the first time in nearly three months, st Peter’s square, the escutassem some of the faithful, given that Italy is currently in the process of desconfinamento from Monday to Friday.

However, at the end of the lord’s prayer, and the pope showed up, as usual, at the window of the Palace, to sprinkle the faithful there.

At the global level, according to a report of the news agency of AFPthe the pandemic the covid-19 has already caused more than 342-thousand people dead and infected more than 5.3 million people in 196 countries and territories worldwide.

More than two million patients have been deemed cured.

In the Uk, were 1.316 people in the 30.623 confirmed to be anotherand there are 17.549 cases that recovered, in accordance with the The direction ofThe general’s Health.

The disease is transmitted by a new one coronaviruses the discovery of at the end of the Decemberin Xi’ana city of central China.

After the eu must have happened to China as the center of the the pandemic in Februarythe american continent came to be the one that has the greatest number of cases reported more than 2.4 million, as compared to two million in europe), although there is less death, more than 142 thousand, as against more than 173 million).

To combat the the pandemicthe government sent him home to 4.5 billion people-more than half of the world’s population), can paralyze industries whole of the world economy is in a “great containment“several countries have already begun to ease in the face of the decline of new contagions.

