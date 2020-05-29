“The retail industry is in a process of enchantment,” says the CEO of the FAL Design

[timetoread:[tempoparaleitura: 2 minutes]

On the morning of this Friday (the 29th), the Market & Consumer in the Alert, met lactation consultant association the Sierra, the director of multi-channel Marketing Via Retail, Manoel Alves Lima, CEO and director of Strategy, ARMY Design, the Alexandre Canatella, chief executive officer of Cybercook and Márcio Utsch, an entrepreneur, and the chairman of the Board of Hapvida to talk about the digital transformation of the business, and the subject is increasingly relevant to today’s world.

To the chief of the ARMY to Design, integrate, and digital clarity, but without making it the subject of the shop, it’s one of the ways inside of this transformation. According to him, the retailer will need to deliver what the consumer wants, how he wants to. “The retail industry is in a process of enchantment, and we can’t let it go to waste. To make the experience for the consumer is to find the purpose that is associated with the celebration of life,” he said.

In the shops, the people, the less they want to meet people in policing their movement and passing of new rules, regulations, and codes of conduct. Actions such as this, according to Manuel Alves, who is in Lima, it only helps to further restrict the freedom of the public, and to become the retail, boring, and bureaucratic.

Another point highlighted by the manager has been with regard to the rules of hygiene, and a highly publicized due to the pandemic, the Covid-19. According to him, the information that is important, but only to speak on this issue can result in associations that are not of interest. “The public is already terrified of everything that’s going on. To be ‘attacked’ you with a guide of good hygiene is not all the way, not least because the public is aware of the importance of this work,” he said.

The executive believes in the creativity of the enterprise, and the impact that it will generate going forward. According to him, our creativity needs to be guided on how to take the next step on how retailers should prepare for, and that is the person that you see in the stores. Lima also cited the example of the store of Louis Vuitton, that brought together its workers and employees, as well as their children, so they designed the doors of the shops all around the world. The new initiative, called “the Rainbow Project”, which consists of different versions of the rainbow-that is, to the company, this represents “a symbol of hope to embark on a new adventure after the storm.

“After that crash-lands the situation is dramatic and tense, we’re living in, and you’ve spent so much time in the house, hijacked by the virus, what we want is to enjoy life, to see us, and give a gift of courage that is demonstrated, and the burden of domestic work for extra to which we have been subjected to,” said Manuel.

* Image play

