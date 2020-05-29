The Rock is the reason why Keanu Reeves has been left out of the Fast & the Furious – News in film

The player would be part of the cast of the spin-off of Hobbs & Shaw.

Ever since the rumors of Keanu Reeves in the Fast & the Furious, a lot of questions were left up in the air, but now Dwayne Johnson has clarified what would be the role of the star in the series. In a recent interview with ScreenRant, The Rock proved to the op that the negotiations for the actor to be a part of, Hobbs, & Shaw, didn’t work out.

Directed by David Leitch (Asgard 2), and the feature film it promotes, the unlikely partnership of a agent Luke Hobbs (Dwayne Johnson), with this mysterious Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham), in order to prevent the plans of a powerful villain, Brixton (Idris Elba). In an adventure that mixes the bullshit-filled, special-effects, and family get-togethers, they are called to do this complicated task by Hattie (Vanessa Kirby), the clever sister, the (Shaw).

What happens is, is that Brixton is working to an organisation’s state-of-the-terrorist-known as the Eteon, and a director of the company, appears only as a voice being processed on the long time. I think, therefore, according to The Rock, it’s that Keanu Reeves would reside in precisely this character was the chief of Eteon.

But Johnson was told that the negotiations ended is not good. “What we have done is to leave just one voice in a daunting, but not his face. For some time now, and I believe that you have been told that the [chefe da Eteon] it’s a little like John Wick, all in disguise. But then we had a couple of people in mind, and his English mother was the first one of them,” he said.

“We were talking, and there was no right-of-way to be creative. He and I talked, and I understood it completely. It ended up being the best thing, so for now we will leave this open for the future,” he said.

Already in development Fast and the Furious: Hobbs & Shaw) 2 it still has no release date.