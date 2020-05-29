The sequence in the Maze – the Magic of The Time to find a new director

Bob Greenblattpresident of the WarnerMediaspoke to you recently about the service from the HBO’s Max and news in a podcast on the iTunes store. During the interview, the manager is not left out of the information about the re-release of the Justice league of americaas for the future, a series of Justice league Dark and The Green Lantern corps.

Bob said that there was an initial plan to launch the all-new cut from the long end of the DC Comicswith all the talk about the production is only taking place at the end of 2019 at the latest. It is also said that this is a special edition of the Justice league of america you will have a budget of over 30 million, called initially by the news media. In the words of Greenblatt, it “I’d be happy if it was just on the 30 million”. He did not reveal more details about the issue.

Bob says that in the series The Green Lantern corps and Justice league Dark (this last headed up by the producer of the J. J. Abramsof Star Wars: Clone Wars: The Rise Of Skywalkera ) have values that are similar to those of the film, in the case of the recent productions of the HBO how to Westworld and Game of Thrones.

It is not yet clear what will be in the form as it will appear on the project. To complete the vision of the director, the studio has delivered some US$20-30 million, which would bring back the original cast, and just record new lines of dialogue. In addition to this, the production can reach, in a version of the full-length feature film, or in the form of a mini-series in six parts.

Away from the movie because of the suicide of his daughter, He and his wife, Deborah Snyder – it has also produced the film – did not finish completely the project. Joss Wheldonthe director of the The avengers and The avengers: Age of Ultronit was called by Warner bros. to re-shoot much of the production, so that the events referred to in the original script of the film, as well as a remake of the scenes important to the plot. Snyder recently revealed that he has never seen the version that went out to the movies, always giving them to understand that I would like to present to the public their vision of the hero.

Justice league of america it received mixed reviews from the media coverage at the time of its release, with a positive focus on the actions of the Gal Gadot (Wonder woman), and Ezra Miller (The Flash), the action sequences and visual effects, while the plot of the narrative, the pacing, the villain and the excessive use of special effects to have been received in a negative way. Taking over The US$ 657 million around the world, and so is the fourteenth full-length feature film of the highest grossing of the year were below expectations for the studio, with losses estimated at between US$ 50 and US$ 100 million), and it is the title of a decline in revenues of the then-universe-extended DC Comics at the movie theater.

Justice league of america: Snyder’s Cut) his debut in 2021) in the HBO’s Max.