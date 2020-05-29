The top 5 films you can’t watch on Netflix in brazil – and how to unlock them

At the time of the quarantine, we look each and every time the most entertaining in the house, we watch so much content online that it’s become common to hear the unthinkable: “I don’t Think I’ve ever seen anything that you have in your Netflixwhat do I do now?”, but, did you know that there is a lot more content on the site is hidden from us to brazil?

This is because you need to balance the interests of companies that license the content available on the platform, in the interest of the audience, at the end of the day, the book of the Series is extremely varied, depending on the geographical location of the subscriber. In Brazil, for example, has a much smaller number of program that are available it of the United States of america. On the other hand, the gain of countries such as Germany, which has a library, is reduced.

The good news is that you will have access to this content is not illegal, and users who are familiar with the right tools, you can unlock the whole book of the united states version of Netflix, even if you are at home, in Brazil. Check out our selection of the best tips of the Series are foreign to the maratonar for the whole day.

Accessing Netflix in the United States

To get started, we need to learn how to get into the american version of the giant of the internet. It is only there that we will be able to attend to the content of this listing, and to get into this exclusive club, we will need to do two things:

⦁ On your computer, smart TV, or smart phone, you can install an ⦁ VPN that is compatible with Netflix. This step is critical, because that’s the way that we’re going to “mask” our connection to the application, making it to our location, seeming to be in the United States.

⦁ A Netflix account, to be paid on the day. It is also recommended that you only have one person logged in at the time that you are going to attend to the content of the international.

And that is all it takes! There is no need to create an additional account and not pay any extra. With everything in hand, just need to warm up with a bowl of popcorn, and keep track of our listing of some of the best movies that you can watch.

All the best shows available on Netflix american

⦁ Spider-Man Into the Spider-Verse (, Spider-Man in the Aranhaverso)

Synopsis: In Spider-Man and the Aranhaverso, Miles Morales is a young black man from Brooklyn who became a Spider-Man costume is inspired by the legacy of Peter Parker, who has since passed on. In the meantime, to visit the grave of her idol, on a rainy night, he is surprised by the presence of its own as Peter, dressed in the costume of the hero in alien, under an overcoat. The surprise is even greater when Miles finds out that he came from a parallel dimension, just like other versions of Spider-Man”.

Success in the movie theatres, the movie, is the perfect place to enjoy with the whole family, the animation explores the way the film is the feeling of reading comics in print, as it promotes a renewal of the franchise, and it elevates the iconic characters.

⦁ The Social Network (The Social Network)

Synopsis: “On the night of the fall 2003, a student at Harvard, and computer genius Mark Zuckerberg sits down at his computer and begins working on a new concept that has just been transformed into a global social network. Six years and 500 million friends later, Zuckerberg becomes the youngest billionaire in the history of the success of social networking sites. But his rise to unprecedented, brings the law and the facts”.

Based on the true story of the origins of Facebook, the movie portrays Mark Zuckerberg, his colleagues on the campus, and is one part of an entire generation. The conflict in the digital era, personal privacy, and the need for socialization, the issues are in the works that centers around the Mark, we currently have built a true empire, and the consequences of its creation.

⦁ Back to the Future Back to the Future)

Synopsis: “Marty McFly, a teenager from a small town in california, it is transported to the 1950s, when the experience of the eccentric scientist Doc Brown, goes wrong. Traveling in time in a modified car, He knows it releases young people, their parents, and the need to ensure that they fall in love, or else it will cease to exist. To complicate matters, He needs to get back to the house in time to save the scientist.

A giant of science fiction, the adventures of Marty and Doc Brown have scored for the generation of the 80’s, and a full 35 years in 2020, with a virtual meeting of the team. The duo’s most iconic is still present in pop culture, and there is no event for a college education without someone on the surface on the basis of the film. It is a reminder of the nostalgia of the Session, in the Afternoon, or to meet for the first time, one of his most critically acclaimed film, it is worth spending an afternoon in the Back to the Future.

⦁ The Perks of Being a Wallflower (The Advantages of Being Invisible)

Plot: Charlie (Logan Lerman) is a young man who struggles to interact with her work. The nerves to the surface of the skin, and they feel that they are pushed into the environment. His teacher of literature, however, to believe in him and see him as a genius. Charlie continued to think little of each other… until one day, two friends, Patrick (Ezra Miller) and Sam (Emma Watson), begin to hang out with him.”

With a cast weight of this comedy-drama manages to work in themes, which are heavy and relevant, with the right amount of humor. Wrong those who is waiting for a script full of clichés, the film follows the formula of popular today without having read the original, and it’s a great option for teens. Based on the book by the same name, the adaptation can be considered to be essentially the same for all the lovers in the film a young man.

⦁ The Florida Project, Florida)

Synopsis: “Moonee, to a busy little girl makes new friends in the vicinity of the Disney parks. She lives with her mother in a hotel along the way, and both come with the protection from the manager, Bobby, in the daily battle for survival.”

With the script moving, this is a drama based on the battles of a single mother in order to survive, and give your daughter a decent life. The film’s deliberately over the covers, with a professional camera, but it cunningly in common, to show the reality of children who don’t live in a Disney movie.

Conclusion

Now, we no longer have the excuse that you don’t have anything else to watch, with an easy hint that is very simple to get to know the entire book is available on the international version of the Series. In fact, it is of interest to examine the release of many of the countries that are, after all, nowadays, we can find the real jewels are produced in all parts of the world, but they are often hidden from us. And for those of you who are really dependent on the platform, be sure to check out all the latest news of June, in the Sign-in and get their entertainment on the day, safe at home.

*Article written by David gomez, a columnist for the techwarn.com so, the Antenna is a Critical