WandaVision, Elizabeth Olsen tease the theory of the fans of the debut series of Marvel News from the series

With the postponement of the movie from Marvel and Disney due to the coronavirus, and the fans are getting more and more anxious for the release of the series, the Universe, Cinematic, Marvel at Disney and a+. So much so that he believed that Elizabeth Olsen), the actual Scarlet Witch, she was giving you hints about when the production of estreariam in a blog post on gardening! The fact that it has been widely zoado by the actress on her Instagram.

WandaVision will be delayed?

Here you will get WandaVision, whose events will affect you directly, Doctor Strange 2, and that was it postponed until October 2021 in Brazil in November of 2021 in the United States of america. The first premiere, planned for the end of the year, but in the face of a pandemic, the coronavirus that has left in Hollywood to a standstill, there is no doubt if you are going to stay with a release date of today. Even though it is at the end of its production, there is still some work to be done on the production of the WandaVision down to the safety and security of everyone involved.

Even though Marvel Studios has delayed its full list of films, and they still have not changed in the next releases of the telinhas. This has made the fans to believe that Here I was, giving tips on when to work on the series, it will be taken up based on the posts on the various social networks.

All of you that you didn’t notice the looks of the Falcon, and the Soldier in Winter, WandaVision and of Course

Marvel Studios

The theory of a fan

The theory comes from the recent Instagram Stories in Here, with a focus on working in the garden, in which she takes fans into his garden, and it shows in their activities. A vehicle is not identified, theorized that, in some way, your planting, that is indicative of when the WandaVision and even While (on account of green vegetables!) you can then restart the production. This publication drew the attention of the actress, who tweeted a screen shot of the article, the caption is sarcastic: “are You able to read between the lines…?” Check out the full post below:

What we know so far

WandaVision it combines the vibe of classic sitcoms with the world of Cinema, Marvel comics, in which Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch and the Vision (Paul Bettany) has his perfect suburban life, but are beginning to suspect that all is not as it seems.

The series also has the addition of other well-known faces of the UCM, such as Kat dennings’s hairstyles (Darcy Lewis in “Thor”), Randall Park, Jimmy Woo, and the Man-Ant, and the Wasp). In addition, we will present the adult version of Monica Rambeau, Captain Marvel, this time played by Teyonah Parris. Kathryn Hahn will also be in the series, as a character, not yet revealed to you.

For the time being, production continues to be overshadowed for the rest of the world at Disney’s+. The streaming service you should come to Brazil in the second half of the 2020s.

Marvel comics: How is the delay of the Black Widow, can affect the Stage 4?