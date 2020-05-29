Warner and Margot Robbie have been discussing the next project to be that of harley quinn

According to the information of the Jeremy Conradthe creator of the USING the Cosmic and now also runs a web site called DCEU Mythic, Margot Robbie and Warner Bros. have been discussing what the next project is harley quinn.

The reporter said that everything is still in a preliminary stage, and there are no clues about this mysterious project. But, it is worth pointing out that a lot of fans are still waiting for the “The sirens of Titan“.

Harley quinn has become one of the most popular characters of the DC’s in the past, has been the subject of the a movie “The birds-of-Prey“ that ended up with a result that trading was lower than expected. And, coming soon, will also show up in the “The Suicide Squad“.