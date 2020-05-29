We need to talk to you about the cintas modeladoras de Kim Kardashian

“data-reactid=”24″>

They were ultra, reported this week in the comments of the advantage on the SKIMS, his / her line of accessories, shapers, and underwear, euphemisms for the garments or lingerie. Among the pieces of tape to the body, about which Kardashian had the following to say:

“The tape was really, really important, because I use it a long time ago. When you wore a blazer with no shirt underneath, a lot of people thought since it was so good. I was using masking tape and pull it off, it hurt a lot and leave it to bubble.

It was too much and left the bubble. Behold.

The line of the former has the accessories that help to “shape and lift”, as she puts it, with a lower cost. There is a ribbon to lift the breasts, which, now, they do not cause any pain or blisters. Progress.

Every woman has the right to do what they want with their own bodies want them to be. In spite of this, it doesn’t sound strange to you, in the middle of 2019 at the latest, we are still talking about the parts of the outfit to “stand up and model”? And that a woman should have these, at last, to feel sexy and confident, as indicated in Images:

“Of course, you can’t rely 100% on shapewear. You have to take care of yourself. But the women are made to feel confident and comfortable with all shapewear, they are a bit more modern and not so “old-fashioned” look to her. They fit well and are still sexy.

We forget to help us to 2019 at the latest. We can see the movement in the acceptance of bodies in all), driven above all by women of normal forms, in social networks, we see the major brands in the cosmetics industry, entering into the movements, such as the one of the real beauty; we see it high-end designer labels, lingerie and swimwear to recruit women with bodies of all shapes and forms. Even Barbie, the doll that was once the symbol of a standard of beauty unattainable, won in the corners.

Basically, we see a generation of women to spur a new wave of feminism that characterizes their race, class, sisterhood, self-care, and a new vision of politics, and aesthetics on the bodies of women. They are now free to show you how they are.

What it means to shape and lift the body.

Belts and other accessories, shapers are the remnants of a time gone by, in which many of the women believed that it was necessary to suffer to be beautiful. They did diet and ultra restrictive and hold for the fat, with braces, alisavam of the car. They say that the actresses in Hollywood, drew in the ribs to get slimmer waist.

This is a standard of beauty unattainable for most women, it made a lot of them infligissem the pain on their own. An idea which, taken to the extreme, elicited anorexia, bulimia, and it’s a sad second place to Brazil in the ranking of nations to have won in cosmetic surgery. Already we report here that, in the range between the ages of 13 and 18 years of age, and the country leads in the number of cosmetic procedures: there are 80 million per year.

The anthropologist Miriam Goldenberg is a saying, in Brazil, the body is the capital. Keep it up young lady, and in a way it is the way in which many women find themselves in if they feel listened to and important in a society that values youth to the extreme, and that, with pain, with the drops when you get older, refer to the comments made by two prominent brazilians, and against the former first lady of France, Her Macron, a few months ago.

In addition to the fixation with youth, there must be something that links diets to lose weight, the straps that hold the fat and the track, which will raise the breasts, in: the containment of the bodies of women.

The body is in motion, and a tool for the make-a-wish. When the women took off the corsets and the girdles in the first half of the twentieth century, and opened to himself a very wide range of possibilities for working, playing sports, using the body as an expression of their desires, and not merely as an object for male pleasure. All these possibilities are open for physical freedom has helped us to build up self-confidence as an active part of the society, and it is very hot.

Cintas modeladoras, are not comfortable in the pieces at the bottom. They will shake, twist, and hide. And to be honest, there is nothing more beautiful than a woman with confidence, who doesn’t have anything to hide.