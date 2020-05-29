You probably could not have imagined that Halsey was going to do this for the quarantine

It is the control of the music, or the mastering in the art world with his talent Halsey has proven over and over again that there are many places and things in life. Now, his latest venture may be the most surprising yet.

After an interview with iHeartRadio, the singer is studying law, while he is alone in the house. On Monday, the 25th, Halsey went to Instagram to share a little bit of a visual on the time in isolation. Of the seven pictures, which she shared with me, there’s a book on the study of constitutional law from Erwin Chemerinsky.

“I took it to my wrench at the ankle, because it was itchy, and now it was time to put it back together. I made a quiche and ravioli of pumpkin with fresh spinach. The law is so much fun, but it’s hard. The sky is beautiful. I can’t stop watching your Avatar. and, judging by the photo of the baby, it was a big mistake disconnected it romantizou in the 70s, all the days of my life. All it is, thank you,” wrote Halsey.

Halsey also did not talk about what led to your decision of whether or not to train in law, but in the course of his career, it was always sincere on social issues, human rights, and politics.