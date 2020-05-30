A Louis Vuitton for day-to-day

One of the brands most celebrated in the world of fashion, Louis Vuitton charms of women from all over the world with its beautiful and luxurious. When it comes to the stock markets, then, are the creations of the brand, the French appear to be among the most desirable. An example of this is the line that the Twist of the MM, that is committed to the high-on-convenience and modernity. All the bags are produced from truly leather-Epi – specially designed by the Louis Vuitton and sold in more than a dozen colors, from sober, black-and-grey to a more vibrant, such as pink, red, and blue. All of the popular leather and metal, made up of the letters L and Y With a 23cm long, 17cm tall and 9.5 cm deep, it provides plenty of storage space with two internal pockets, and lining in microfiber. Because of its size and the design is cool, it is considered to be a perfect piece for your day-to-day life, and it can be used for both a leisurely walk and for a late night event than ever before. And all of this for only$ 18 a thousand. Yes. Only. We’re talking about a Louis Vuitton handbag.

(A note published in the march issue 1173 in the Magazine of Money),