A-Rod and Jennifer Lopez is preparing a new tender for the purchase of the New York Mets

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez seem to be determined to achieve the desire to purchase the New York Mets in the year 2020. Once they have shown an interest in the business at the beginning of the year, the power couple are preparing a new tender for the purchase of the team.

The couple has been working with bankers experienced in the group JP Morgan Chasethe largest is a holding company for investments/the investment in the world, according to sources in the Thornton McEnery of The New York Post.

The ex-super star of the new york Yankees, and his wife were interested in buying the team, the family Wilpon during the beginning of the year, but dropped out a few weeks ago.

The proposal would have the backing of a billionaire, by Wayne Rothbaum, and he wanted to help in the purchase of a” discount”, less than that expected by the family that owns the Mets.

The reluctance to accept the first proposal that was generated by the fact that the Rodriguez’s and Lopez’s desire to acquire a portion of the communications network in sport in regional SNYthat is also in the possession of the family of Wilpon.

However, at the present time, the family seems to be accepting, to include a part of the duties of a network in the business.

The Wilpon would be more anxious and more likely to close the deal, largely due to the financial impacts are negative, caused by a pandemic of a coronavirus, according to McEnery.

For this purpose, the couple will be investing “hundreds of millions” of its own fortunes. The duo also is developing a “long term plan” and to ” take ownership and control of the New York Mets.

The journal of financial Forbes it evaluates to the Second in the US$ 2.8 billion, but there are so many questions about the financial state of the current team.

The estimates suggest that, in the past, and the owner, Fred Wilpon, lost about$ 90 million at the time, while the network sports SNY also, follow the generating a profit.

Wilpon is an owner of at least a portion of the New York Mets since the 1980’s. In February of this year, a proposal by billionaire Steve Cohen, to acquire 80% of the club was closed, but that did not happen, for details.

