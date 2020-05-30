After all, Britney Spears is going to or is not going to stop singing?

The the turbulent personal life of Britney Spears took the singer away for a long time in the world the show and it’s growing speculation that this could be because the end of his career.

Now it is the younger sister of the singer, Jamie Lynn Spears, who is coming to the public to clear up the rumors, and to ensure that Britney’s not the ‘you died’ for the world’s the show.

“I don’t think that you will never be able to withdraw any of your passion,” says Jamie oliver in conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, saying that when your sister decides that you should go back to writing a song, it may in fact be the case.

“If they want to make another one the album, great. But if she doesn’t want to, you don’t have to do that. She has given much to the world. I think that there are no plans for anything at the time,” she said, leaving open the future of the musical career of one of the singer’s most successful in pop music in the 1990’s.

