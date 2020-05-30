And this one? The daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, and you’re trying to get mom’s… Jennifer Aniston, the actor – World of the

Shiloh, a 13 year-old daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, you are causing a big “headache” to his famous mother, according to the international press, the girl he moved over to Jennifer Aniston’sthe ex-wife Interview, and asked the same actor they are also called “mother” to the actress of ‘Friends’.

Shiloh will be around Anniston for the vault – which has been developed mainly on the father – after all the actress has gotten back together with the friendship with Pitt.

The news is advanced by the magazine of the australian ‘New Idea’.

The Ex-couple Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt hug each other and hold hands at the award ceremony

“At Shiloh, has been spending a lot of time with Jen in the last few weeks, and the two have formed a strong connection“revealed a source to the magazine, adding: “At Shiloh, he feels that [chamar Jennifer Aniston de ‘mamã’] it is a natural next step”.

The newspaper ‘The Mirror’ moves even Aniston’s have had a role to Shiloh on the new project, which has yet to be revealed.

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston: love without end,

It will be recalled that Angelina Jolie and Jennifer Aniston are well-known “enemy” ever since Brad Pitt got involved with Jolie on the shoot of ‘Mr and Mrs Smith’ while he was still married to Aniston. Ever since Pitt and Jolie broke up with the actor, and the ex-wife reaproximaram, to the delight of his many fans.