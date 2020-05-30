Angelina Jolie appears in the first picture, behind-the-scenes-of-The-Eternal

With a debut scheduled for the year 2020, The Eternal it is already in production, and a series of photos from behind the scenes to show Thenaexperience for Angelina Joliethe spreading of what appears to be an ash at the river, suggests the death of a character in the film – check it out below:

Created in 1976, the Eternals are a race of super-humans created by the alien Celestials, during his visit to the Earth. However, at the same time, they have developed, and the genetic experiments of the Celestials gave rise also to the Deviantes-a-kind-of-in the face of the corrupt, of his first creations.

The film will be directed by Chloé Zhao the cast includes Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Richard Madden and Brian Tyree Henry. The film will arrive in theaters on the 6th of November, in the year 2020.