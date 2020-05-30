Angelina Jolie reveals plan to after the quarantine

The quarantine on account of the coronavirus (COVID-19) is brought together with the family in Angelina Jolie’s. Maddox, 18 years of age, he returned to South Korea, where he is attending college.
The news of DongA Daily, the star, has confirmed the information that in the United States, the oldest son, you are continuing your studies. Maddox is just learning Russian, and Korean.
However, the star has given the other statements in the interview. Angelina Jolie has unveiled a plan for your family. The actress said that when it’s all going on, the family needs to visit the republic of Korea. Maddox studies at the University of Yonsei, in Seoul, south korea. “We are all so happy as a family, we have the opportunity to get to know South Korea better through the Maddox, and he is in all his studies,” he said in the past. Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie is reportedly “doing well” in quarantine.
Angelina Jolie is also a mother of People of 16 years, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 13, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 11. All of them are in the wedding, with Brad Pitt, who ended up at the end of 2016. Angelina Jolie is also a must to release the film to The Eternal, from the Marvel universe. If it is not postponed for the sake of the coronavirus, the film arrives in 2020. “All of the Above from Marvel Studios, and it shows a very exciting time for super-heroes in the Universe, a Cinematic Marvel, aliens, ancestors, you who are living on Earth in secret for over a thousand years. After the events of the Avengers: Deadline, a tragedy that is unexpected that causes them to come out of the shadows, and come together again, on the way to the most ancient of mankind, and the Deviantes. The cast is amazing and includes Richard Madden, as the powerful Ikaris, Gemma Chan as a lover of humanity, Sersi, Kumail Nanjiani as a powerful cosmic being Kingo, Lauren Ridloff as a super-fast, Makkari, Brian Tyree Henry, the clever inventor of Phastos, Salma Hayak, as a wise woman and spiritual leader, Ajak, Mildred McHugh, as the eternally young woman, Spire, Don Lee and the mighty epic of Gilgamesh, Barry Keoghan as far Druig, and Angelina Jolie is as brave a warrior Thena. Kit Harrington, is Dane Whitman,” reads the synopsis. The plot of The Eternal states that the film is going to take place after the Upcoming Deadline, but all indications are that there will also be glimpses into the ancient past of the MCU. The scene of Angelina Jolie with the actor in the Marvel comics, it leaves a scar on your face
The Eternals is scheduled to arrive in September or October.
