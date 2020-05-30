Angelina Jolie wants to be divorced by the end of this year’s Celebrities

After nearly two years of separation, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are not yet divorced, and then, on Tuesday, the actress was handed the documents by a court in Los Angeles, california, with the aim of making progress in the process of being divorced by the end of this year.

According to Reuters, Jolie wants to get its ‘ status as a member of the in the calendar year 2018”. The document, presented to you by your lawyer, that complaint is still that the Interview “did not pay any significant support to the children since the separation,” adding that, although it has been done on an informal agreement between the two sides, and the payments have not been maintained on a regular basis”.

Jolie filed for divorce in September and the 2016 olympics, they are the parents of six children, all of which the actress is asking for the custody of the total. Mindy Nyby, a spokesman for the actor said on Tuesday that the court was intended to end the marriage in order to pave the way for the next step in their lives, and to allow that Angelina and Brad are able to commit once again to be a good father to his children.”

The representatives of the Pitt refused to comment on whether the actor has not paid what was agreed to, but a source who was not authorized to speak publicly, said that “Brad is someone who meets their commitments.”

The request for a divorce based on “irreconcilable differences”, has triggered a dispute as to the custody, during which time Pitt has been investigated and is found not guilty of child abuse.

Last year, the actor said in an interview that she stopped drinking, I was in therapy, and that the couple had decided to work together to solve their problems. Over the past two years, Pitt has kept a low profile, while the Diamond has continued to work with and did a follow-up to the drama of the fairy-tale Futureas in the past year, made a film about the regime of the Khmers to the Red on the Market.