Angelina Jolie’s, and the most well-known working with the children

The talent comes from the family? According to the history of the various dynasties in Hollywood, and it looks like it might. It’s not exactly new to the children to follow the occupational choices of the parents, and the world of entertainment is not an exception to this trend.
Will Smith he played straight man to the child's Success in a number of films. In fact, it's the first public appearance of the young man, it happened even before his birth, and when Jada Pinkett-Smith, took part in the clip, "Just the Two of Us." In the first movie, played by Will and Jaden Smith the pursuit of happyness, released in 2006. The two have also worked together on the criticism After the of the Earth. Angelina Jolie has 6 kids, and some of them have already had small roles in the films of her mother. In Maleficent Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, and he lived to the Princess Aurora as a baby. Pax and Zahara have appeared as an extra in the Future 2. Shiloh did not participate in the movie from his mother, but he played straight man to dad Brad Pitt in The Curious Case of Benjamin Button. Dakota Johnson is best known for portraying the main character of the franchise, 50 Shades of Grey. The first role of the actress in the movie was Crazy, of Alabama, the comedy-drama first released in 1999. In the film, Johnson has lived one of the daughters, the character of Melanie Griffith, who is her mother in real life. As she was only 10 years old at the time of the shoot, Dakota Johnson, chose to finish his studies before returning to the world of Cinema.
Liza Minnelli is a true icon of the cinema, as well as his mother, the late Judy Garland. Sadly, Garland died at the age of only 47 years old, and both of them don’t have a lot of opportunities to perform in theaters. Liza Minnelli, however, it is a small role in 1949, in the movie, The Wedding Unknown to you, starring Judy Garland. In addition to participating in movies, and the series of success, such as Jurassic Park, Star Wars, and Big Little Lies, by Laura Dern is the daughter of two legends of Hollywood: Bruce Dern, and Diane Ladd. It was the mother of Laura Dern’s most he played straight man in the movie theaters, participating in 9 movies featuring Diane Ladd. The partnership of the duo, which include Heart of the Wild, and The Siege of Ruby Ridge, and the realm of Dreams. The two of you also have gone down in history to be nominated for the Oscar for the same movie, with the drama of The Night of the Rose, 1991). Even though Cyrus and Billy Rey Cyrus can focus more on their respective careers in music today, the father and daughter to play opposite in a number of episodes of the series Hannah Montana. The star of the country, accompanied him to the daughter in the Disney Channel series as well as in the films of the franchise, in the role of Robby Ray, and is the father of Hannah Montana. The resemblance between Meryl Streep and her daughter Mamie Gummer to impress a lot of fans. Gummer took the last name of the father, so as not to be associated with it immediately with the success of his mother, and he has participated in several successful series such as True Detective, The Good Wife and American Horror Story. The actress has already appeared opposite his mother in 3 short films, one of them, when he was just 3 years old. Meryl Streep and Mamie Gummer were working together in The Difficult Art of Loving (1986), in The Evening (2007) and ” Ricki and The Flash – Back-To-the-Home (2015).
