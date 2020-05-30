Animal Crossing: fever is among the players in the quarantine turns into a home for lovers – 29/05/2020

The “Animal Crossing: New Horizons has established itself as one of the most successful in the world of video gamers in the quarantine — as the brand’s top-selling Titles. But that is not the only company in the world of video games, which he’s turned into a fever.

The potential customization of the house and of the characters, the game also has lovers, which is the amount the true catwalks and virtual, to create the wardrobe of your dreams.

The real and the virtual

This led to the avatar’s full of style, both of which use parts of the digital high-end designer labels like Gucci, Valentino, and Chanel, among many others.

And that nothing went unnoticed by the tags.

The designer’s new york-based, Sandy, Liamg, in partnership with Paige’s Popularity, for example, in the frame of his clothes exclusively to “Animal Crossing”. In a world where other users can visit to buy all the parts, the event of the sale of the outfits was designed, and it was a success, have formed queues to see what’s new, and didn’t take long for them to be esgotassem.

“This move follows the sharp growth of what we call the ‘digital fashion’, the garments are being produced exclusively for an online environment,” said professor Paulo Ribeiro, who lectures on image, video, and digital, to Our.

“Brands have focused on the freedom that graphic design provides in order to innovate, and to fill a gap that was not encouraged, but it attracts a lot of people,” says

The week of the fashion for virtual

The success was such that even the Fashion Weeks that are cancelled or delayed in the “real world,” referred to as the coronavirus, have moved to within a game of.

In partnership with the designer of the German Marc Goehring, the artist Kara Chung, who manages the page for Animal Crossing, the Fashion Archive has created a show made around the inside of the platform.

The result had been a presentation of three minutes, which also included the participation of mr Michel Gaubert, who has composed soundtracks for fashion shows for brands such as Chanel and Louis Vuitton.

A new market

On the side of the public, and the results have been very positive. On Instagram, the pages of which are devoted to share the looks that were created, inspired by the brand stores, and renowned brands have accumulated thousands of fans, among the players of “Animal Crossing,” and ” lovers-of-date.

Profiles such as @NookStreetMarket, @CrossingTheRunway I AnimalCrossingFashionArchive has already caught the attention of the Valentino, and Marc Jacobs, who is now betting that the market for the fashion, digital and partnerships to get the word out.

The designer of Italian, for example, has launched the 20-piece collection for fall-winter the year 2020, both men and women, and gave you free access to temporary users in order to the dress.

Fashion-for-all

To the extent, as stated on the label in the official press release, it leans to the “democratization of fashion”, giving it greater access to his plays, even in the cloud.

With the freedom to create the characters, even the animals, like humans, and more than 13 million players all over the world, and this is one of the main points discussed about the fashion, the inside of the Animal Crossing.

In this way, everyone will have access to the fashion, and, initially, it is proposed only to the public, you may shell out a very high amount of money to buy the parts.

Inevitably, the fashion is going to go through changes over the next few years, as well as to the consumer,” he adds, a professor of fashion in the digital.

“For this reason, it is necessary to extend those who are your customers and how they will have access to what is produced,” he said.