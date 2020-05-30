Arrive there in the eyes of others. Kylie Jenner, that is, the multi-million dollar new always

“The gospel is the power of social media”. Here’s the key, it seems, in the words of its own, the wealth of Kylie Jenner. The daughter of Kris and Caitlyn Jenner (who has changed his sex, and before he would have to be) , half-sister of socialites Kardashian, has capitalized on the most of the notoriety in the family for at least four years to turn a brand of cosmetics, such as your name, in a deal valued at at least us $ 900 million (796 million euros). That, along with a personal fortune estimated to be at least one hundred million (88.4 million euros) to set off for the top spot in the list of billionaires youngest in the Forbes ‘ list.

21-year-old Has edged the previous leader of this list is Mark Zuckerberg. The co-founder of social network Facebook – which, incidentally, has contributed greatly to the success of its successor – the “only” was a millionaire several times over, by the yardstick of dollars and, at the age of 23.

In the Case with Cosmetics, was founded in the year 2015, and with great success, it is a set that includes a bâton of liquid, and a lip liner in the same color, and gained significant size using only the sales onlinewith the advantage to be in charge of the marketing through the use of social networks, where they presented and promoted their products to the crowd of 175, with millions of followers that you have, and the mother Superior – who is the agent for all of the children and is a mentor on the reality tv show Keep Up with the Kardashians the handle on the finances.

But the jumping final took place in the last year, when it Has it has signed an exclusive distribution network of stores, the Ultra, it has its products in more than one thousand physical places.

In a little over six weeks ago, these stores were sold for around 50 million euros in the product Case.

One of the secrets of the business, highlighted by Forbes, is the fact that they have built their entire business is based on partnership: “The empire is made up of only seven full-time employees and four part-time basis,” says Forbes. The manufacture and packaging of the products is done by the Seed-Beauty in California, and for the management of all on-line sales it is the responsibility of the Shopify.

In spite of the push given by the reputation of the family, and the Forbes list is also Has a multi-billion dollar “self-made” one of the most ever, and had inherited the family fortune.