Becky G answers-critical commentary on the song of Selena Gomez

Most recently, Becky G went on Twitter to explain a controversy in which he became involved. The story starts after that she made a comment about a song by Selena Gomez, is seen by some as a shade. Nice!

Becky G’s reply to critical comment on the music of Selena Gomez Becky G’s reply to critical comment on the music of Selena Gomez

In the beginning, the beef was a video clip of Becky G’s magazine Seventeen. During a game, she was supposed to complete the lyrics of the songs from the artists of Latin origin. And then, when it was the turn of the Taki Taki – in a partnership between DJ Snake, Selena Ozuna and the Cardi B… She’s lost a little bit in the verses, but the reply! “Oh, I know that. I’ll never forget it, because when I heard it for the first time, I was a little confused, as she said, ” Come to the feast, make a feast, blow out the candles, and take a siesta’. It is just that I don’t want to take a siesta [aquela dormidinha, em geral após o almoço] in the middle of the party. The kind I want to enjoy it. I don’t take them out for a while, you know?“ in the world.

Then he saw it, right? Some of selenators face of the statement, such as a pinprick, and the social networks were full of offence to the Becky G. Watch out for it, she tried to clear the misunderstanding. The number of posts in their profile on Twitter to respond to a person in that fire is the biography of her.

“I’ve always loved, and I rested my one true queen, as is to be Used. Cut a piece of the video, and take it all the way in the context of what’s going on in the culture of the ‘idol worship’. I’m sad to see that the other ‘fan’ is going against what is your favorite artist you believe in, to put other women down.”

“Why do people do this? You may love your song, but that doesn’t mean you should go around speaking evil of others. I’m even more confused by this behavior that she was in a relationship at the end of the siesta in the middle of the party.”

“Who doesn’t love a good soul and is as precious as that of Selena Gomez? Your facts are wrong. I am also a Service we don’t do that here.”

“May I add that this video was taken from a game that got confused with the lyrics to my own music!!! The industry has set us apart and put us against each other long enough. It’s sad that ‘fans are obsessed with’ to do so as well. I think that someone will always have something to talk about. Ok. For me right now.”

It is worth noting that in the video Seventeenprior to the party Taki TakiBecky sings a snippet of Dreaming Of Youalso in the Affections, and praise it a lot.

