Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston wants to have a child in the Boil

The two actors, who are already in the viiver together in the old house in order to prepare for a new phase of their relationship, they want to have a child.

That is separate from the Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt, And it seems to have found the love of ‘example’ Jennifer Aniston. According to ‘Life & Style, the couple began to meet in private for the past several months and their relationship is getting more serious. In the next step, you can be the first kid in the joint.

“Your friends will say that they want a baby. Jennifer and Brad both believe that this is the right time to start a family.”said the magazine, a source close to the couple.

55 and 50, respectively, Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston are planning to resort to in-vitro fertilization (IVF) to get pregnant. “Having a baby is a huge step, but all of them are very excited about it. Their relationship has been progressing slowly, and it has been perfect. They are passionate about.” The same source reveals that the two actors have consulted with the best doctors, in order to achieve your goal. “In the ART, it is not always easy, but it is quite certain, because in repentance, that you are not having a child when they were together in the first place.”

No plans to get married

According to ‘Life & Style’, Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston did not are planning to get married to you now. It will be recalled that the couple had exchanged rings for the first time in 2000, in Malibu. The american actor got married for the second time in 2014, with Angelina Jolie, with whom he has three biological children and three adopted ones, and it is not yet officially divorced. The actress, in turn, was married to Justin Theroux in 2015, and they will take about two years later.