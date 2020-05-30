Britney Spears releases ‘Mood ring’, a bonus track from the album of 2016, Music)

Surprise-Britney Spears has launched on Friday (29) and “Mood ring”, a bonus track from their new album “Glory”, by the end of 2016.
The song came out originally in the edition of the disc from Japan, and it was only available in the country. With the launch of the world was an old request from the fans of the singer.
“You were asking for it,” tweeted Britney on Instagram to announce the song.
“Mood ring,” is announced weeks later, the singer will also share the new cover for “the Gold”. The image shows Britney to lie down on the desert and a prey to the currents.
