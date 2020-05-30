By train Lisboa-Madrid-at-risk-of-cancellation

The Spanish rail (Renfe), announced on may 26, 2020, for the purpose of the rail link between Lisbon and Madrid (spain). The association is Zero, however, critical of the “falling-out rail is dramatic for the climate”. Block, you want to know what to do with the Government, to maintain the connection.

The Spanish railway Renfe announced that they will not get back again, probably for ever, in the train hotel Lisbon Madrid is the only railway link between the capitals of Portugal and Spain.

In the news media the Spanish rail (Renfe), justify the cancellation of debts of us $ 25 million.

Jon: “the unacceptable lack of coordination on the policy of the railway between the two countries.”

In a statement, the Association of environmental Zero-remember that in December of last year, But Thunberg traveled in this rail link to go to the United Nations Conference on Climate change, held in Madrid, spain.

The Zero-denounced the “unacceptable lack of coordination on the policy of the railway between the two countries, especially between the two capitals,” noted that “to the end of the connection to the Madrid-Lisbon will be able to build on the end of an alternative, less-polluting to this path, and increasing dependence on air transport,” and points out that ‘ the alternative to air accounted for 110 thousand metric tons of CO2 emissions by the year 2017”.

The association environmentalist, he considers “surreal” and the “path to decision-making in Portugal and Spain, with Portugal left on the line, the TGV, to make a line of goods, while in Spain it continued with the project in spain; Madrid has become the first destination for most passengers is mobilized from the Airport, ” The Thin, now it seems that it is in Spain at the end of what’s left of the train”.

The association for the environmental, Zero believes that it is critical to maintain the railroad as an alternative to Madrid, “taking into account the demand and the need to reduce the slots is occupied by one of the top destinations from the airport in Lisbon, and to reduce the emissions of the greenhouse gas emissions associated with the transportation by air”.

Measures to maintain the rail link to Lisbon and Madrid.

The ministry of Infrastructure and Housing, and the Block is Left to question what measures will the government seek the face of the government of the Spanish state, to ensure that the joint of the railway and international, maintenance of the voyage to spain, and on the public investment to make it faster”. The parliamentary group of bloquista is a question of whether the Portuguese government was informed of the decision on the Train, and if it is confirmed that the connection is going to be out of date.

In the document, the Block reminds you that the connection has been there since 1943, and that the journey is very slow (in Lisbon, portugal and Madrid, is located nearly 500 km away, but on the link it takes 10h).

The Block on his journey to Greta Thunberg, and points out that “the emergence of climate and the international obligations of the two states in response to the current crisis, it would be expected that a greater investment in the railway”.

“The purpose of this consequences are severe for the future, and in particular to a stepping up of the tip in the air, and put more pressure on the airport in Lisbon,” said the group’s parliamentary bloquista.

In a post on his page in the facebook the deputy with the Nelson Fight highlights: “We can’t talk about the response to the climate crisis, and after narrowing down the mobility for the airport.”

